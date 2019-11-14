× Cleveland Browns waive WR Antonio Callaway, active rookie OL Drew Forbes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway from their roster.

According to the team, offensive lineman Drew Forbes has been activated from the injured reserve; Callaway was waived to make room on the roster for Forbes.

The Browns selected Forbes, a rookie who previously played for Southeast Missouri State, during the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in one of four preseason games for the club this year.

He suffered a knee injury during the Browns’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions and was placed on injured reserve September 2. He was designated for return on October 24.

Callaway, a fourth-round pick in 2018, appeared in four games this season and recorded eight receptions for 89 yards.