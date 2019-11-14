Cavaliers Kevin Love receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is getting praise off the court.

He's being acknowledged for his work in lessening the stigma surrounding mental health.

“What started out as a very personal story has turned into an incredible journey that has allowed me to connect with people from all ages and walks of life,” said Love. “Everyone has been affected by mental health in some way, which is why it is vital to continue to normalize the conversation around it. I want to thank everyone that has supported me along the way – my teammates, the NBA, our fans and the entire community that is working so hard to remove the stigma around mental health.”

Love has received the October NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to the Kevin Love Fund.

Love has contributed $200,000 to the fund for grants to the Just Keep Livin' Foundation and Bring Change to Mind.

Both organizations focus on encouraging a mental health dialogue.

Love also hosted a discussion focused on mental wellness on World Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10.

