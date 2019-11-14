× Canned cranberry sauce is America’s least favorite Thanksgiving food, new survey says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and here’s something to note as you start your meal preps: Nearly half of Americans hate canned cranberry sauce.

That’s according to Instacart’s Turkey Day Exposé.

The company surveyed more than 2,000 adults throughout the United States and determined jellied cranberry sauce is one of the Thanksgiving recipes people would prefer to go without.

In fact, 46% of people surveyed described the sauce as “disgusting.”

However, while most people have expressed hatred for the food, Instacart reports that their customers bought 50% more canned cranberry sauce than fresh cranberries last Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the survey found that 31% of Americans don’t mash the sauce up and instead serve it on their holiday table in the shape of the tin can.

Meanwhile, 68% of Americans say they secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving food but eat it anyway because of tradition. Here are the most disliked “classic” holiday foods:

Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

Green bean casserole (24%)

Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

Pumpkin pie (21%)

Turkey (19%)

Click here to read Instacart’s complete Turkey Day Exposé.