Touchdown Browns! Cleveland takes lead over Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns took an early 7-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday Night Football.

Cleveland made quick work of their first possession with a 42-yard pass play to Odell Beckham Jr. He was marked down on the 1-yard line. Baker Mayfield took it in himself for the touchdown. It’s his second rushing TD of the season.

Cleveland overcame serious red zone woes to beat Buffalo, 19-16. The Bills’ defense stopped the Browns on eight straight plays at the 1-yard line in the first quarter, prompting more criticism of Kitchens’ decision making.

