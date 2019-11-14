WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holding rally in Louisiana

Touchdown Browns! Cleveland takes lead over Pittsburgh

Posted 8:12 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, November 14, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns meets with fans before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns took an early 7-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday Night Football.

Cleveland made quick work of their first possession with a 42-yard pass play to Odell Beckham Jr. He was marked down on the 1-yard line. Baker Mayfield took it in himself for the touchdown. It’s his second rushing TD of the season.

Cleveland overcame serious red zone woes to beat Buffalo, 19-16. The Bills’ defense stopped the Browns on eight straight plays at the 1-yard line in the first quarter, prompting more criticism of Kitchens’ decision making.

