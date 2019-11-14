Browns look to beat Steelers for the first time in 5 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Although it is a rivalry by distance, the Browns haven't beat the Steelers since 2014.

Cleveland hopes to change that in a Thursday Night Football matchup at home and start a winning streak for the first time this season.

Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback for the Steelers, since Ben Roethlisberger was injured earlier this season.

Rudolph and Baker Mayfield played competitively in college football, as both played for Big 12 teams.

In college, Mayfield beat Rudolph both times the two faced off.

Rudolph played for Oklahoma State while Mayfield played for Oklahoma University.

Mason Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick the same year when he was selected by Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) on FOX 8 Thursday night beginning at 8:20 p.m.

Our coverage begins at 7 p.m. with John Telich, P.J. Ziegler and Andre Knott. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with former Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has a message for Browns fans.

We also have a one-on-one interview with the Scottish Hammer, punter Jamie Gillan.

If you're headed to the tailgate, click here for muni lot rules.

