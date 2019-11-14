Browns fans, vote in our poll: How will Cleveland finish the season?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Browns are 3-6 heading into the Thursday Night Football match-up on FOX 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 5-4.

The Browns are coming off a Sunday win, but they haven't beat the Steelers since 2014. So we will see what happens tonight.

Let us know what you think. How will the Browns finish the season: playoffs, 8-8 or dumpster fire?

You can vote, below, and we will let you know the results in our special Browns show tonight beginning at 7 p.m. with reports from John Telich, P.J. Ziegler and Andre Knott.

Also, don’t miss our exclusive interview with former Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has a message for Browns fans.

We also have a one-on-one interview with the Scottish Hammer, punter Jamie Gillan.

If you're headed to the tailgate, click here for muni lot rules.

