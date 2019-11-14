Aurora police arrest 5 possible suspects in CSU student robbery, Tremont carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio (WJW)-- Aurora police believe five males they arrested Tuesday evening may be suspects in other crimes including a robbery of a Cleveland State University student and a carjacking in Tremont.

Police Chief Brian Byard says officers were called to a store at the Aurora Premium Outlets for possible shoplifters around 6:30 Tuesday night. When police arrived, the suspects fled. Officers followed the vehicle and soon learned it had been stolen from Cleveland.

Officers tried to stop the car but the suspects took off. The suspects' vehicle crashed a short time later and police were able to arrest all five.

"We were told the car was taken in a carjacking robbery from Tremont," Byard said. He added that detectives found items in the car that belonged to a Cleveland State University student who was a victim in another robbery.

A toy gun that looked like a real gun was located in the stolen vehicle, police said.

All five are facing charges. Two are adults and three are juveniles.

Damien Higgins and Robert Moore are both facing charges of receiving stolen property. The three juveniles are facing charges in juvenile court.

"These were five violent individuals so we were fortunate enough to get them into custody," Byard said.