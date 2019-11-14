A Christmas miracle?! Get paid $1,000 for watching 24 Hallmark holiday movies in 12 days

Most of us know a Hallmark Christmas movie fan.

They can make money for watching all their favorite movies.

According to a press release, CenturyLinkQuote is searching for “a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies during the ’12 Days of Christmas’.” They can make $1,000 for their efforts, as long as they watch all the movies by Christmas Day.

“We want to understand what role Christmas movies play in people’s holiday traditions, and how folks are choosing to watch their most beloved holiday classics,” the release states.

Applications are open through Dec. 6.

For the application, click here.