11-month-old in critical condition after father reportedly used him as human shield in drug deal

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly using his 11-month-old son as a human shield in a shooting during a drug deal.

CBS Philly reports that the baby, Yaseem Jenkins, is in critical condition after the shooting that happened last month.

Nafes Monroe, 25, faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Jenkins took the baby with him while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash.

The shooter, Francisco Ortiz, 29, faces charges of attempted murder.

