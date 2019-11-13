WATCH: CMA Awards LIVE on the Red Carpet

Live on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Carrie Underwood accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — It’s the biggest night in country music! The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards are about to kick off at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

This year’s CMA Awards’ show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. The organization previously said this year’s show will celebrate “legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”

The biggest names in country music are expected to attend.

FOX 8  viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.

We will also stream a live “After Party” special from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena.

Click here for LIVE coverage of the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards.

