VIDEO: Robbers cut through walls, cause $20K in damages at Cleveland phone store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It’s like the scene of a movie. A group of robbers cut through a concrete wall in order to rob a local phone store.

The entire heist was caught on tape.

“I describe it as the Shawshank redemption. Andy Dufrense is trying to break through the concrete with a chisel and eventually he gets through,” said district manager Raymond Lopez.

Surveillance cameras captured three robbers emerge from the trees behind the Boost Mobile store on Superior Avenue in Cleveland back on November 2.

“You can see sparks coming of the building, this isn’t just an old chisel. Looks like they are coming through with power tools,” said Lopez.

According to Lopez, the robbers spent hours cutting through the store’s bathroom wall.

Once inside, multiple cameras capture the robbers discover a safe against the back wall. They work to move it towards the giant hole and once outside, one of the robbers leaves and eventually comes back with a dolly.

Hours later, the video goes on to show the robbers return to the store and empty phones and accessories into bags.

“It was the day after the first of the month. So our cash deposit was large and our inventory was stocked. The damages were over $20,000,” said Lopez.

Boost is offering a $2,000 cash reward for any information on the robbers in the surveillance video.