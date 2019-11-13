× Thursday Night Football: Muni lot rules, RTA routes & Browns coverage LIVE on FOX 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot will open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 2 p.m. Cars are not allowed to line up ahead of time on South Marginal Road or the Shoreway.

The city of Cleveland says there will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trashcans and 3 Dumpsters in the municipal lot for all regular season games.

The following rules apply to all muni lot attendees:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces ($25 per occupied space)

No in & out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are also playing at RocketMortgage FieldHouse Thursday evening. Officials with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are reminding citizens to allow for extra travel time.

The RTA has multiple routes available for those who’d prefer not to drive downtown for these events.

You can use the RTA mobile ticketing app to purchase a $5.50 All-Day pass on your mobile device in advance or purchase a $5 cash, round-trip ticket at the following stations: Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, Louis Stokes-Windermere and West 3rd Street

Travelers can also park for free at any one of more than 8,000 parking spots at stations along the RTA’s Red, Blue or Green Lines.

Click here for RTA routes and schedules.

You can watch the Browns face the Steelers on FOX 8 Thursday night beginning at 8:20 p.m.

Our game day coverage begins at 7 p.m. with John Telich, P.J. Ziegler and Andre Knott. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with former Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has a message for Browns fans. Plus, we go one-on-one with the Scottish Hammer, punter Jamie Gillan.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns, here.