Thursday forecast: Cold temps to start your day

CLEVELAND (WJW) - It’s going to be another cold start Thursday morning! Lots of wind chills in the teens, but not as cold as Wednesday morning which broke records at 13°.

It’s looking like a slightly warmer day for Thursday, but wind chills will barely make it above freezing.

If you’re tailgating and heading to the Browns game make sure to bundle up! The wind chill will be in the low-mid 20s with temps in the low 30s for the Muni-Lot Pre-game fun, and falling into the upper 20s by gametime. Go Brownies!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Goodbye lake-effect snow! Here is a list of some of the snow totals since it began Monday…

