Single-digit wind chills this morning; highs top out in the 20s

Posted 4:58 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02AM, November 13, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Lake effect is weakening and will be gone by mid morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Below is  a glimpse of the wind chills expected Wednesday morning.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

