Single-digit wind chills this morning; highs top out in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Lake effect is weakening and will be gone by mid morning.

Check the latest watches and warnings here

Temperatures will be in the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Below is a glimpse of the wind chills expected Wednesday morning.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.