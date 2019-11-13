Seen on TV: 11/13/19

Here are the web links for Wednesday, November 13, 2019:
- Click here for information for school officials on closing school
- Click here for more on End Hunger in Lakewood
- Click here to send an eCard to the family of Emma Pfouts
- Click here for more on the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research
- Click here for more on the Disney Memorabila auction
- Click here for the snow day calculator
- Click here for more on the Sam Sheppard case
- Click here for more on Winterfest
- Click here for more on Skyview Ranch
- Click here for more on a LEGO Christmas Story Project
- Click here for FOX 8’s favorite holiday recipes
- Click here for information if you would like to knit or crochet a blanket for a veteran in the hospital
- Click here for OHSAA second-round playoff pairings
- Click here for more on the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio
- Click here for more on Alzheimer’s disease research center
- Click here for more on ZenWorks Yoga
- Click here for Tribe Fest info
- Click here for Living Donation information
- Click here for more on the Nestle recall
- Click here for Charlie Sheen movie memorabilia
- Click here to donate to No Shave WishVember
- Click here for GoFundMe for firefighter Brett Wilson who died after trying to help at car crash scene
- Click here for the timeline of Amy Mihaljevic’s disappearance
- Click here for more on the CMA Awards
- Click here for information on A Piece of Molly’s Mind
- Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
- Click here for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
- Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
- Click here for more on the Trans Siberian Orchestra concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
- Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
- Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
- Click here for more on the Queen of Hearts drawing, tickets
- Click here for more on Jet Express
- Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
- Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc