Sam Sheppard: The science and expertise behind the final trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Has science caught up with the Sam Sheppard case? Convicted of killing his wife Marilyn at a first trial, then later exonerated at a second trial, Sam Sheppard lived the rest of his life with a shadow of doubt hanging over him - many people always believing he was his wife's killer.

But decades after both Sam and Marilyn died, their bodies were exhumed in the hopes that a new science might help prove - once and for all - if Sam Sheppard was a murderer or not. Here's FOX 8's Bill Sheil with the latest installment of his series "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed."

Follow along with Bill Sheil's coverage of the case on the podcast below.

More stories on Sam Sheppard here