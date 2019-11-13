Live on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Sam Sheppard: The science and expertise behind the final trial

Posted 6:30 pm, November 13, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Has science caught up with the Sam Sheppard case? Convicted of killing his wife Marilyn at a first trial, then later exonerated at a second trial, Sam Sheppard lived the rest of his life with a shadow of doubt hanging over him - many people always believing he was his wife's killer.

But decades after both Sam and Marilyn died, their bodies were exhumed in the hopes that a new science might help prove - once and for all - if Sam Sheppard was a murderer or not. Here's FOX 8's Bill Sheil with the latest installment of his series "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed."

Follow along with Bill Sheil's coverage of the case on the podcast below.

More stories on Sam Sheppard here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.