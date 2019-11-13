Report: Pink taking break from music to focus on family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Singer-songwriter Pink, who was slated to perform at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, announced on Wednesday that she’s taking a break from music to focus on her family.

According to the Today Show, Pink made the announcement during an interview on the CMA Awards red carpet.

“Yeah, we did two-and-a-half years and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start pre-school soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” she reportedly said, with her husband, Carey Hart, and two children standing by her side.

She added that she is taking time to let her husband, who is always supportive, focus on his career.

“Carey has a lot to going on as well,” Pink is quoted saying. “He is super supportive. He follows me around the world and now, it’s his turn.”

Pink and Hart are about to celebrate their 14-year anniversary.

