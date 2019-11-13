Report: ‘Friends’ reunion in the works

(WJW) — It looks like the cast and creators of “Friends” are on board for a reunion of some type.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six stars of the show are in talks to reunite on a special for the upcoming streaming service called HBO Max.

The reunion would be unscripted, but would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The Hollywood Reporter said that sources cautioned that “a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.”

“Friends” will be moving from Netflix to HBO Max so a reunion would be a perfect way to encourage subscribers to sign up.

Jennifer Aniston shot down word of a “Friends” reboot on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show last month.

But she did say, “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Aniston recently joined Instagram and her first post was a picture with the entire cast.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” her post said.