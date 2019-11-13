Porn actress fights Trump request for settlement dollars

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with US President Donald Trump over a decade ago, talks with a journalist during an interview at the Berlin erotic fair "Venus" in Berlin on October 11, 2018. (Photo by Ralf Hirschberger / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for porn star Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Donald Trump’s lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio’s capital city.

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress’ arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump’s lawyers noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him $293,052.

Daniels’ attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump’s request should be deemed “null and void.”

