Ohio State’s Chase Young will miss another game for NCAA violation

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio State star Chase Young will miss Saturday's game with Rutgers.

The defensive end and Heisman hopeful did not play in the win against Maryland. The NCAA determined Young should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition, an Ohio State athletics department spokesman said.

Young admitted he accepted a loan from a family friend and paid it back last summer.

He is eligible to return when the Buckeyes take on Penn State on Nov. 23.

"Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support. I'm blessed to be a part of this team, this university, and this community. Lots of love to my family. God Bless and Go Bucks!" Young posted on Twitter.

