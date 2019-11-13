Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan endorses Joe Biden

Posted 7:28 am, November 13, 2019, by

Democratic presidential hopeful US Representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district Tim Ryan speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid Wednesday, saying the former vice president has the ability to win swing states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

“This election for many, many Democrats, regardless of where you live, is about who can beat Donald Trump. And the key to that is who can beat Donald Trump in Michigan, in Wisconsin, in Western Pennsylvania, in Ohio. And I’m convinced that that’s Joe Biden,” Ryan, who represents Ohio, said on MSNBC.

“We’ve got to beat Donald Trump. And to me, it’s clear as you go round and round and think about all of these great candidates that that’s Joe Biden. And I’m going to support him, I’m going to do everything I can for him in the early states and in the Midwest to help him become the nominee and beat Donald Trump,” he said.

Ryan, who dropped his presidential bid in late October, said the remaining Democratic contenders are “all good candidates,” but argued that “in Joe Biden’s bones is a connection to the working class people of this country” and that he’s “got the touch” needed to “bring some stability to the country.”

 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 38.907192 by -77.036871.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.