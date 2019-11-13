× Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan endorses Joe Biden

(CNN) Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid Wednesday, saying the former vice president has the ability to win swing states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

“This election for many, many Democrats, regardless of where you live, is about who can beat Donald Trump. And the key to that is who can beat Donald Trump in Michigan, in Wisconsin, in Western Pennsylvania, in Ohio. And I’m convinced that that’s Joe Biden,” Ryan, who represents Ohio, said on MSNBC.

“We’ve got to beat Donald Trump. And to me, it’s clear as you go round and round and think about all of these great candidates that that’s Joe Biden. And I’m going to support him, I’m going to do everything I can for him in the early states and in the Midwest to help him become the nominee and beat Donald Trump,” he said.

Ryan, who dropped his presidential bid in late October, said the remaining Democratic contenders are “all good candidates,” but argued that “in Joe Biden’s bones is a connection to the working class people of this country” and that he’s “got the touch” needed to “bring some stability to the country.”