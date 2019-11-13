ODOT crews remain on the roads as lake-effect dies down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Most snow-covered roads across Ohio were cleared Tuesday.

But for many, slick spots and trouble areas remain.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports hundreds of crews are still on the road Wednesday morning.

Many drivers did not plan ahead for a slick commute Tuesday, causing multiple accidents on Northeast Ohio's highways.

Please take your time as you head out and plan to move at a slower pace than on a clear day.

The speed limit has been reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

ODOT has listed a few trouble spots Wednesday.

They include:

US 20 @ CR 296
SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave
IR 271 @ Medina Line Road
SR 30 @ Harmony Lake
US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd
IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line
SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45
IR 90 @ SR 11
IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

ODOT alerts drivers to any areas that may have challenges due to visibility issues or road conditions.

See video of a 90 vehicle pileup on Route 8 Tuesday in the video above.

