ODOT crews remain on the roads as lake-effect dies down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Most snow-covered roads across Ohio were cleared Tuesday.

But for many, slick spots and trouble areas remain.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports hundreds of crews are still on the road Wednesday morning.

As of 5am, there are 322 ODOT crews working to keep roads clear of snow and ice, including this one on SR-534 in Trumbull County. Please continue to give our crews plenty of room to work and be extra alert for icy spots this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ZOxKXoYfFz — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 13, 2019

Many drivers did not plan ahead for a slick commute Tuesday, causing multiple accidents on Northeast Ohio's highways.

Please take your time as you head out and plan to move at a slower pace than on a clear day.

The speed limit has been reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

ODOT has listed a few trouble spots Wednesday.

They include:

US 20 @ CR 296

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

SR 30 @ Harmony Lake

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

IR 90 @ SR 11

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

ODOT alerts drivers to any areas that may have challenges due to visibility issues or road conditions.

See video of a 90 vehicle pileup on Route 8 Tuesday in the video above.