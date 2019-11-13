× North Olmsted police ask for help tracking down man accused of hitting officer

NORTH OLMSTED (WJW)- North Olmsted police are asking for help tracking down a suspect who struck an officer with his vehicle and took off.

According to the North Olmsted Police Facebook page, the man backed his vehicle into the officer. Thankfully, the officer was not seriously hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2020 Dodge Ram with Ohio license plate PKU8330.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Ventura at (440)777-3535.