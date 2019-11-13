‘No phone, new friends’ aimed at getting students talking

MARENGO, Iowa (WJW) – They’re trying something new at Iowa Valley Junior-Senior High School in Marengo, Iowa.

Students are no longer allowed to bring their phones into the lunchroom.

Each student who walks in gets a colored card that tells them at which table to sit.

The principal started the program this year.

The school assembly that announced the move was a shock to students, but the change is growing on them.

“When it first started I didn’t want to do it at all,” freshman Sahara Kanke said in an interview with KCRG.

“Every little thing helps in this day and age with all of the things that you have going on, all the pressures that they have with social media, it’s nice to see them take a break from all that,” Principal Janet Behrens said.