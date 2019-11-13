‘Magical unicorn’ puppy born with tail on face goes viral

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WJW) — A dog that has been called a “magical unicorn puppy” — and for good reason — has gone viral.

Narwhal, who was born with a tail on his face, was rescued in Missouri earlier this month.

Mac the pitbull, a rescue mission, has been providing updates on Narwhal including on the pup’s extra tail.

One of their most recent posts says: “The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER! One of our followers said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!” This is a true experience of having “extra parts” during assembly. ”

The doctor said there is no reason for the unicorn tail to be removed; it does not bother Narwhal. They say he is like any normal puppy.

Narwhal is not yet ready for adoption as they want him to grow a bit more and make sure the tail doesn’t become a problem.

“Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey,” the rescue mission wrote on Facebook.

