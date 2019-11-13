Lorain City Schools CEO relieved of duties

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The CEO of the Lorain City Schools, David Hardy. Jr., is out.

According to Lorain City School Board president Mark Ballard, the Academic Distress Commission voted Wednesday night, 5 to 0, to relieve Hardy of his duties, effective January 3, 2020.

Ballard says the ADC also authorized the chairman to find a permanent CEO replacement.

In the meantime, the school board will work with the ADC to find an interim CEO.

Ballard says at least three of the potential candidates are past superintendents who have worked in the state of Ohio.

According to other school board members, the ADC is currently working to set limitations on what Hardy can do in the district between now and January 3.

More on Lorain City Schools, here.