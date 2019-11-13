Local man planning Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of people he doesn’t know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local man is getting ready to prepare a holiday meal for hundreds of strangers.

Rubin Swift has been saving and planning all year for Thanksgiving. He has dozens of turkeys, boxes of potatoes, and multiple bags of fresh corn. All the food will be used to feed people he doesn't even know.

"We got a lot of food, and I am hoping to to feed about 500 people this year," Swift said, as he unpacked some of the canned food and sorted in on his counter. "I feel there is a need to feed people. A lot of people have problems but before you can get to their problems you have to feed them. You have to feed the natural before you can get to the spiritual."

For the past few years Swift has been making Thanksgiving dinner for people out of his home, but this year he wanted to reach more people so he asked for some donations. He also got permission to use the hall at his church for the event.

"If people are unable to get out and come just let me know, we will get them food," Swift said.

The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday November 23 at Cathedral Church of God in Christ on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland.

"Everyone is welcome," Swift said. "If you are home and you don't have anyone to eat with or if you feel depressed and need a little extra boost then come out and eat with us. I will be there, you can talk to me, and I will eat with you."

Anyone interested in donating, or volunteering can call Swift at (440) 502-8675.