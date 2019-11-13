I-Team: Warrant issued for suspect in murder of 6-year-old Cleveland girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed a warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl.

The warrant for Raysean Howard was just issued. U.S. Marshals and Cleveland homicide detectives are searching for Howard.

Sources tell the I-Team they believe Howard is responsible for the October murder of six-year-old Lyric-Melodi Lawson. The child was sleeping when someone drove by and shot up the house.

Lyric's mother lived with her sister in the house where the crime occurred in the early hours of Oct. 5.

Family members of the little girl say she was bubbly and touched many lives.

A GoFundMe page, 'Justice for Lyric-Melodi Lawson,' says in the description that the $20,000 goal will never heal the void in their hearts, but will help them recover a life and some kind of sanity.

