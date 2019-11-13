I-TEAM: Stranger helps Lakewood woman return home after she says Megabus left her stranded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A Lakewood woman says a shopping trip to Chicago ended up a nightmare when she claims a Megabus driver left her stranded a rest stop in Indiana.

"I got there and saw the bus leaving, I started screaming and I said 'Wait, wait, wait, where is the bus?'" Anaam Inghneim said Wednesday.

Inghneim says she was returning to Cleveland Monday and everything was fine, until the bus stopped in Indiana.

"The driver told us we had 20 minutes," Inghneim said. "I went to the restroom and grabbed some pizza. When I got back the bus was gone."

She said she and her family tried to call Megabus but were told the driver could not go back and get her. She said she was stranded. Her family was hundreds of miles away and all her clothes, gifts she purchased and prescription medications were on the bus.

"I have cancer and I am diabetic all my pills were in my luggage," Inghneim said. "My luggage is gone. I bought two tickets so I could take the extra luggage. They said I have to wait five days to see if they can find it but right now no one knows where it is at."

The FOX 8 I-TEAM called Megabus and sent an email. So far we have not heard back.

Inghneim says she was terrified and was crying when all of a sudden something amazing happened.

"Out of no where this man came to me and said he was going to Cleveland and he would help me," Inghneim said.

Tom Hendryx, of Chicago, said he saw the woman crying and wanted to help. He talked to her family and had Inghneim talk to his wife so she would feel safe.

When Inghneim offered to pay Hendryx for the ride, he refused.

"I am not here to take money from someone who is distraught," Hendryx said. "God blessed me to be there and I wanted to help."

The two said they are now friends for life.

"I think God sent him," Inghneim said. "When they say an angel is on the way. I think he is my angel."

More Megabus stories, here.