I-Team: Landscapers indicted on charges of food stamp and public housing fraud

Posted 6:03 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, November 13, 2019
A FOX 8 I-Team exclusive investigation: allegations of fraud involving food stamps and public housing are uncovered.

Tom Meyer breaks the story as he returns to FOX 8 -- 40 years after he helped launch the I-Team.

Tom learned of a secret criminal investigation into a local taxpayer ripoff. Business owners are being accused of falsely claiming they were poor while taking free food and housing from those truly in need.

