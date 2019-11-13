FOX Sports begins setting up in Muni Lot for Thursday Night Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Thursday Night Football is taking over Cleveland.

Although they probably didn't expect temperatures this cold when the schedule was set, the show must go on.

Crews were setting up in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning in the Municipal Lot on Marginal Road.

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) Thursday night.

FOX 8 will have a special pregame show with Hue Jackson's message to fans, plus an exclusive interview with 'The Scottish Hammer.'

Our coverage begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff right at 8 p.m.

The Browns last beat the Steelers in 2014.

Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback for the Steelers, since Ben Roethlisberger was injured earlier this season.

The Browns play at Pittsburgh December 1.