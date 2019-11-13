Fox Recipe Box: Sage-Fennel ‘Stuffins’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s the taste of Thanksgiving, without overdoing it.

Meghan Sedivy, dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to show our viewers how to create these clever sage-fennel “stuffins.”

Sage-Fennel Stuffins Recipe: 

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf Fresh Thyme Bakery multigrain batard, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (9 cups)
  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • 2 cups Fresh Thyme organic chicken broth
  • 2 Fresh Thyme large eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup quartered, cored, and thinly sliced fennel bulb
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cremini mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage or 2 tsp. ground sage
  • 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Place bread cubes in a large rimmed baking pan and bake for 20 minutes, stirring once. Remove dried bread cubes from oven and cool.
  2. Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Spray twelve 2½-inch muffin cups with cooking spray.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together broth and eggs. Add bread and toss to coat. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
  4. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, celery, and mushrooms and cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley, sage, salt, and pepper. Add vegetable mixture to bread mixture; stir to combine.
  5. Spoon stuffing mixture into the muffin cups. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.
