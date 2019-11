Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - This month FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Jose Torres.

The Marine Corps Veteran and Purple Heart recipient is the president of the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission.

In addition to helping fellow veterans with their needs, Torres also organizes a run and walk to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

To nominate a veteran, click here.