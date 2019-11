Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland firefighters responded to the 2000 block of W 81st St. around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Everyone in the home made it out safely.

When firefighters arrive, the porch was on fire and quickly spread up the front and side of the house.

Firefighters also battled frigid temps while knocking out the fire.

W 81st St. was closed from Lawn to Lorain Ave.

No one was hurt.