× Akron Public Schools: Student with autism okay after being left on school transportation van for 3 hours

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A special education student was left on a school transportation van for approximately three hours Wednesday morning.

According to Akron Public Schools, the 20-year-old North High School student got on the van around 8 a.m. and remained in the vehicle at the van driver’s home until about 11 a.m.

Other riders has exited the vehicle at the school for class.

The student, whose family says has autism, is okay and back at his home.

“Akron Public Schools is relieved the student is okay and is investigating the matter. The district needs to determine just what happened both with the driver and those assisting at the school at the time students were helped from the van,” said Mark Williamson, Director of Marketing Communications with the district.

The district says that some students are provided daily transportation by private drivers using their own vehicles. These drivers are certified, insured and background-checked.

The man driving the van Wednesday morning had been with the district for thirteen years. Officials told FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford that he has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.