Winter storm warning still in effect: A look at snow totals so far

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. A warning is issued when 8″+ of snow is expected in a 24 hour period. The total accumulations (10-12″+ by Wednesday morning) will be focused where lake effect bands persist.

Two bands of lake effect are lingering. One is in our western counties and the other is located east of Cleveland in the typical snow belt locales. Here are the morning snow totals and counting:

Lake effect will abruptly shut down by early Wednesday.

Here is the additional snowfall forecast over the next 24 hours:

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s tonight and remain there through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts as high as 25 mph are possible, especially closer to the lake.

This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years! The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15th was 1986!

