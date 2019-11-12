Winter storm warning remains; Wind chills hit single digits Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

Two bands of lake effect are lingering. One is in our western counties, and the other is located east of Cleveland in the typical snowbelt locales. Here are the morning snow totals and counting…

Lake-effect will abruptly shut down by early Wednesday.

Here is the additional snowfall forecast until Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts as high as 25 mph are possible. Below is a glimpse of the wind chills expected or Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: