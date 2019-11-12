Winter Storm Warning: Lake-effect drops more snow as temperatures plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow with locall higher amounts possible.

A warning is issued when 8″+ of snow is expected in a 24 hours period.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Summit, Lorain, Wayne, Ashland, Portage, Logan, Erie, Trumbull and Huron counties through 7 a.m.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Below is a glimpse of the wind chills expected or Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The commutes which will exercise your patience the most will be Tuesday morning and for the snow belt, it’ll also include Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall forecast totals as we reach 7PM Tuesday:

