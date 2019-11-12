School Closings and Delays

Two local police departments investigate swatting calls

Posted 9:40 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, November 12, 2019

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Two Northeast Ohio police departments are investigating swatting calls.

Parma police said there was an incident on Chestfield Avenue Tuesday night. At about the same time, there was another one in Newburgh Heights.

Police Chief John Majoy said they deployed resources, only to learn it was actually a swatting call.

Swatting is when a suspect makes a fake call to draw a large amount of law enforcement officers to a particular home or business.

Just last month, there were similar incidents in Erie and Medina counties.

