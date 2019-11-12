Live video and blog: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio
School Closings and Delays

Toledo police: Woman found stabbed numerous times along Interstate 75

Posted 6:30 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, November 12, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Ohio had been stabbed numerous times.

The Blade in Toledo reports that Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, says 30-year-old Michelle Keagler was stabbed two dozen times and some of the wounds were defensive ones. He said the weapon is believed to be a large knife.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released a final ruling on the cause of death.

Toledo police say officers found Keagler around 8 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 75 after a truck driver called 911 to report a person lying on the side of a road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Crime Stoppers program.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.