Tallmadge police asking for public’s help identifying suspected purse thief

Posted 6:39 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, November 12, 2019

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– Tallmadge police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected purse thief.

According to the department, the man is accused of stealing from two women over the weekend while at local shopping plazas.

The suspect allegedly pulled up to their vehicles after they had gotten into them, opened the passenger doors and then grabbed their purses.

He was captured on surveillance cameras along with his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallmadge Detective Bureau at 330-633-4231.

