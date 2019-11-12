Sudden burst of snow causes several crashes in Streetsboro, fire department issues warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- Streetsboro firefighters are warning drivers to use caution after a sudden burst of snow caused several crashes.

According to the department's Facebook post, they all happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They also shared photos from an accident they responded to involving a van and a semi truck in the 700 block of Mondial Parkway.

One person had to extricated from the van and was taken to the hospital for a minor leg injury. Their passenger was treated on scene.

The National Weather Service of Cleveland said snow squalls can reduce visibility to almost nothing in an instant.

If you do get stuck in the road during one, you're urged to reduce your speed, turn on your headlines and avoid slamming on your brakes.

