Some upset after Arby’s in Minnesota posts sign saying ‘only well behaved children’ are allowed inside

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An Arby’s in Minnesota is facing some criticism after the staff there posted a sign giving parents an ultimatum.

According to KARE 11, Christine Hemsworth was getting ready to walk inside with her two kids when she saw the message.

It was taped to the front door and read, “Notice: Only well behaved children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave. Thanks”

“I was shocked to find a sign like that. It is a fast food restaurant, it’s not something with white tablecloths. It’s supposed to be family-oriented as far as I knew,” she told the TV outlet.

Hemsworth still decided to go inside to eat and said they didn’t have any issues.

However, she admitted to being overly cautious during the meal.

“It was kind of uncomfortable in the restaurant the time we were there,” Hemsworth said. “I have a toddler. I wasn’t sure if it was because they didn’t want to clean up messes. I always clean up my children’s mess anyways but it was an uncomfortable and stressful meal.”

Arby’s issued the following statement to KARE 11:

“We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive. We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant. It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants.”