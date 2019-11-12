Snow parking bans in Northeast Ohio during Winter Storm Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For most communities in Northeast Ohio, snow parking bans are in effect when the snow reaches 2 inches or more.

If you haven’t seen an official notice in your community, stay aware of the changing weather conditions.

While snow might not be at 2 inches on your way to work, it might hit 2 inches after you park.

Remember to keep the streets clear so plows can do what they need to and keep the roads safe.

When we get official word from Northeast Ohio communities, we’ll list them here.