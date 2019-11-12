× Show Info: November 12, 2019

Thanksgiving Spices

Spice up Thanksgiving! Penny Harris from Spice for Life featured a few must haves for your meal including, turkey brine, pumpkin pie spice and more. Spice for Life is located in Shaker Heights.

Thanksgiving menu

Mix it up this Thanksgiving and add a new recipe to your holiday tradition. Catherine St. John from the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson showcased a simple apple, sausage & cornbread stuffing.

Thanksgiving Tablescape

Impress your guests with a beautiful table setting. The owner of Stems Fleur shared ideas for inspiration.

Case or Not a Case?

Tom Merriman from Merriman Legal returned to studio to talk about possible legal scenarios. If you have a question, reach out to Merriman Legal.

Holiday Style

Dress your best this holiday season with the help of The Style Foundry.

Escape the snow

Canary Travel has the inspiration you need to escape the show. Join them, Sunday November 17th at Crocker Park for The Cleveland Travel Show. There will be presentations, raffles and giveaways.

Snuggle up with a good book

It’s the perfect day to cuddle up indoors with a good book! Lynn Quintrell, owner of Appletree Books shared a short list of suggested reads.

Healing the Heart

Hospice of the Western Reserve is hosting “Healing the Heart: Grief After an Overdose Death.” The group meets the first Tuesday of each month. To register, call 216.486.6364