Sam Sheppard’s second trial: New lawyer and new scientific analysis changed the outcome

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- By the time of Sam Sheppard's second trial in 1966, a lot had changed since his conviction in 1954.

He had a new lawyer, and key provisions of the law itself had changed. In addition, Sheppard's defense team relied in part on groundbreaking scientific analysis conducted by Dr. Paul Kirk. But it was one of the most famous cross-examinations in history that may have helped sway the jury.

Here's FOX 8's Bill Sheil with the next chapter of his series "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed."

