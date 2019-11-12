Live video and blog: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio
Police: Ohio man accused of stabbing 6-year-old son charged

Posted 3:52 am, November 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:11AM, November 12, 2019

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son in the chest with a large kitchen knife has been arrested on charges including felonious assault.

North College Hill police say Herb Price allegedly stabbed his son Saturday night at an apartment in the Cincinnati suburb. Police said the boy was seriously injured but was expected to recover.

Hamilton County Municipal Court records show the North College Hill man was arrested Sunday on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children. Price’s attorney, Rhett Baker, declined to comment Monday.

In court Monday, Price agreed to sign a protection order and stay away from his son, WKRC reported.

The judge set bond at $150,000.

Police did not provide a potential motive.

Google Map for coordinates 39.218391 by -84.550778.

