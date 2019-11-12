Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people killed in crash on turnpike in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says authorities are investigating a double fatal accident on the Ohio Turnpike in Richfield.
It happened on the westbound side at the 172 mile marker at around 9 a.m. Tuesday as a winter storm was putting down snow.
A FOX 8 viewer said there was a squall right before and after the crash.
However, the cause of the crash is not yet known. It’s also not known how many vehicles were involved.
Traffic is being diverted; people should avoid the area.
