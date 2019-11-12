Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people killed in crash on turnpike in Richfield

Posted 10:52 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, November 12, 2019

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says authorities are investigating a double fatal accident on the Ohio Turnpike in Richfield.

It happened on the westbound side at the 172 mile marker at around 9 a.m. Tuesday as a winter storm was putting down snow.

A FOX 8 viewer said there was a squall right before and after the crash.

Photo Gallery

However, the cause of the crash is not yet known. It’s also not known how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted; people should avoid the area.

**Continuing coverage on this winter storm**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.