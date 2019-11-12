× Now hiring: Giant Eagle looking to fill 250 positions

(WJW)- Are you looking for a job? Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event his Thursday, Nov 14, to fill more than 250 permanent full and part-time positions across the Cleveland area.

The company is looking for team members to fill the roles of personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared foods, cashiers, meat cutters and more.

Candidates will take part in on-site interviews at 20 Cleveland-area locations from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday.

Giant Eagle offers a variety of benefits including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, advancement opportunities and paid time off.

If you are interested, Giant Eagle encourages you to apply in advance here to expedite the day-of interview process.