Norton teen showing signs of recovery after collapse at homecoming dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Weeks after a Norton teenager was placed in a medically-induced coma, her family says they recently received a sign they prayed would come.

Emma Pfouts, 16, opened her eyes and squeezed her mother's hand over the weekend. The cheerleader is now in and out of sedation, according to her parents. They said an asthma attack caused her heart to stop beating at the Norton High School homecoming dance in late October.

"There are no words to describe it. Just to watch her do these things that we never thought she would do, doctors didn't think she would be able to do, it's just amazing," Christina Weigand said.

Her family added they understand recovery will be slow, but they are encouraged by each gesture Emma makes.

"We're still worried, but it's less worrisome now that she's doing something so it gives us more hope and gives us more fight too when we can see she's fighting too," said Emma's stepfather Chris Weigand.

Akron Children's Hospital has a program where eCards are delivered to patients. Emma's family said they have received stacks of cards and they read each one out loud to their daughter.

They hope to possibly bring her home by the new year, meanwhile, they remain encouraged by all the love and support from the Norton community.

Click here to send an eCard